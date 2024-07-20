Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 8,491 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 643,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,777. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $242.86. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

