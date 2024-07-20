Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 69,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. 2,235,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

