Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $796.78. 8,351,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,195. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $850.79 and a 200 day moving average of $801.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

