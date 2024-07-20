Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.11. 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

