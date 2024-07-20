TokenFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.87 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $79.87 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.07921335 USD and is up 6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,643,012.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

