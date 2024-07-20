Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.03 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $7.33 or 0.00010968 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion and $144.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.19 or 0.99945988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,263,997 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

