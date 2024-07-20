Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $16.41. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 4,506 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 127,763 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

