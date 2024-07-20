Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $16.41. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 4,506 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
