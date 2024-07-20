Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Up 0.6%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.20. 19,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 8,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

