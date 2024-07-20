TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $151,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $47.33 on Monday. TPG has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.34%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

