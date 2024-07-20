Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.
KLA Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ KLAC traded down $24.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,782. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.70.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
