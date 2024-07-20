Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Azenta by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 452,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

