Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $20.52 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 164,526 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 379,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

