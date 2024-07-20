Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $80,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 838,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 563,674 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. Barclays upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

