Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 69,264,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,048,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

