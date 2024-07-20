Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.37. The company had a trading volume of 152,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,541. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

