Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 819,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,330,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,858. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

