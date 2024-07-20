Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,888 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.37. 449,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

