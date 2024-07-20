Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,918.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shopify by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.