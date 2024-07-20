Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 555.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 120,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 39.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $67.27.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

