TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.85

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.85 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.08). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 653,352 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.27. The company has a market capitalization of £204.69 million and a PE ratio of -1,047.50.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

