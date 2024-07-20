Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 28,905 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $128.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

