Twin Tree Management LP Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.