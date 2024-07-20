Twin Tree Management LP Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.21. 802,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

