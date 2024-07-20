Twin Tree Management LP Takes $5.85 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.07% of AppFolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.02. The stock had a trading volume of 330,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,634. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.64.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

