Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ultra has a market cap of $41.02 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,550.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.17 or 0.00586286 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00070774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10723897 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,465,421.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.