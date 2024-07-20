Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.32. 3,870,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day moving average is $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

