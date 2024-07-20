United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.33. 4,156,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,308,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,662 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 112,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 97,161 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

