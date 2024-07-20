UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $630.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $614.17.

NYSE:UNH opened at $565.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.00. The stock has a market cap of $520.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

