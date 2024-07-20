Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

