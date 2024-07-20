USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 0.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.78. 22,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 15,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

