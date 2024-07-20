Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $270.90. 78,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,854. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $277.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.09. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.