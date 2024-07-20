Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.