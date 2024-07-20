Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VV traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
