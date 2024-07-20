Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.31

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.31 and last traded at $124.11, with a volume of 61073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 477,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

