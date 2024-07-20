Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 266,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.1% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 681,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.89.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
