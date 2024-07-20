Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

