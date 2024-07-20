Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 283,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 90,202 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 261,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

