Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.78 and last traded at $82.77. 4,977,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,397,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

