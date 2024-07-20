Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Down 1.3%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.30. 52,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 67,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1,868.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 246,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

