Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Down 1.3%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.30. 52,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 67,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
