WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 113.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 13.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 17,472.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 652,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

