Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.12

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and traded as low as $35.15. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 28,057 shares.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

