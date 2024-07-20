Wealthquest Corp Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

WMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $570.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

