Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. 2,573,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,289. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

