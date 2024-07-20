William Blair Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.33 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 532,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,206,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,986,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

