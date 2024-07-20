William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.
William Hill Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.
William Hill Company Profile
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than William Hill
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.