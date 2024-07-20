Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207,787 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

