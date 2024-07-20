Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,472. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

