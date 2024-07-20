Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.48. 9,292,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,736. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.