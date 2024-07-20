Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $95.67. 859,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,109. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

