Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE UBER opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

