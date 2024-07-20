Workiva (NYSE:WK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

WK stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

